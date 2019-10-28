Shot man loses R5.6m claim against Ministry of Police









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - A man who was shot three times in the leg by an off-duty policeman, mistaking him for an intruder on his property, has lost his R5.6 million claim against the Ministry of Police. Ernest Phoka tried to hold the ministry responsible for the fact that Warrant Officer Joseph Mabena shot him. He told the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, that if Mabena did not have a firearm issued by SAPS, he would not have been shot. He initially also claimed damages from Mabena, but withdrew and decided to hold only the minister responsible. It is not disputed that he had shot Phoka; the only issue the court had to determine was whether the minister could be blamed for this. Phoka testified that on October 2, 2016, he and his friends went to a house in Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State, which they claimed operated as a restaurant. They looked at the menu, but decided to leave.

They were walking along the road when Mabena suddenly jumped out of a parked vehicle. He screamed at them, asking what they wanted at his house. Phoka said as they turned towards him, he suddenly drew a firearm and shot at them. They turned to run, but he was shot three times in the leg. He said Mabena walked towards him, still holding his firearm. Community members had to stop him from firing more shots.

He said he recognised Mabena as a member of the Public Order Policing. Phoka said he did nothing to warrant being shot at.

But Mabena maintained that Phoka and his friends snooped around his yard and they never went to a house doubling as a restaurant.

Acting Judge P L Nobanda said the common law principles of vicarious liability holds the employer liable for the actions of his employees while acting within the scope of their employment.

Even if the employee acted outside the scope of his employer, the latter can still be held accountable for his actions if there is a close link between his actions and the scope of employment.

The judge said Mabena was off duty and shot Phoka for no good reason, other than questioning him and his friends about what they were doing at his home. Counsel for Phoka argued the minister should be held responsible for giving Mabena a firearm when he was off duty.

Mabena did not have a temporary permit to carry the firearm while off duty, as required by the SAPS standing orders.

But the judge said the minister was not negligent in allowing Mabena to go home with his firearm, as there was no evidence that Mabena had a history of alcohol or substance abuse. Nor did he suffer from depression, anxiety or violence or any other behavioural disorder that called for additional caution.

The judge said Phoka thus failed to establish a link between Mabena and the minister relating to the shooting incident. He was off duty and thus acted on a frolic of his own.

Pretoria News