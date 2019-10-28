Ernest Phoka tried to hold the ministry responsible for the fact that Warrant Officer Joseph Mabena shot him. He told the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, that if Mabena did not have a firearm issued by SAPS, he would not have been shot.
He initially also claimed damages from Mabena, but withdrew and decided to hold only the minister responsible.
It is not disputed that he had shot Phoka; the only issue the court had to determine was whether the minister could be blamed for this.
Phoka testified that on October 2, 2016, he and his friends went to a house in Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State, which they claimed operated as a restaurant. They looked at the menu, but decided to leave.