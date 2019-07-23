The past has come back to haunt a former civil servant who rose to the position of senior state attorney using fraudulent qualifications to land top jobs.

Pretoria - The saying goes “age is but a number”. But this is not always true, especially when it comes to how our courts view a criminal of advanced age. More often than not, the courts will have a degree of mercy on those perpetrators who are of pensionable age and older. I was again reminded that old age sometimes has its advantages when a judge, on appeal, shortened a 77-year-old grandfather’s sentence for raping his 11-year-old granddaughter.

He received 30 years imprisonment in 2017 from a Benoni Regional Court magistrate. This was for the four charges on which he had been convicted.

In taking into account that the man was already old, the magistrate ordered that he had to spend an effective 20 years in jail.

According to the man the 20 years was “cruel” and “inhumane”.

The judge who heard the appeal said the grandfather would be deep in his 90s when released on parole one day. He said this time would extend beyond the man’s natural life expectancy. He shortened the jail time to 15 years. The five years leniency may not sound like much, it does make a huge difference in the time spent in jail before parole is considered.

The judge noted the words spoken by the judges in the Supreme Court of Appeal in the Bob Hewitt rape case, where it was said that “oldness is a mitigating factor, but it certainly is not a bar to a prison sentence”.

Hewitt - 76 when he had to face his rape trial - can count himself lucky as he received a six-year jail term due to his advanced age.

The judge in the grandfather case said the Supreme Court treated old age as a mitigating factor on the basis of compassion, coupled with the perception that the community expected elderly people to be treated with sympathy.

The judge quoted the saying “pity at least is due to a feeble octogenarian”.

The Eastern Cape High Court in a 2009 appeal judgment halved the sentence of a then 72-year-old rapist. This man, who raped a 12 year old (a crime punishable with a life sentence) received a 20-year jail sentence. But on appeal, the court halved it to 10 years.

The judge in that case said that just as youth is a factor in sentencing, old age is also a factor, although for different reasons. It was noted that old age did invoke some sympathy.

A SCA judge, in facing a similar case, said: “The appellant was 62 when he was convicted, a circumstance which evokes a note of compassion in considering the bleak recompense of imprisonment in the afternoon of his years.”

In another case an elderly man who raped a child received a far lesser sentence as he was on the brink of turning 70. In that case, the judge said: “The assessment of what an appropriate sentence would be is rendered more difficult as the accused is almost 70. A sentence of 20 years imprisonment, which might otherwise have been appropriate, would here be tantamount to a term of life imprisonment.”

Whether age should be a mitigating factor is a debatable issue. One would surely expect a person of an advanced age to know better. It is especially disconcerting that most of these crimes involve rape.

But then, it is up to the wise judges of our courts and of the SCA to speak the last word, although we may not always agree.

