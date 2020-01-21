Showers to give homeless in Tshwane some dignity









HOMELESS people in the Pretoria CBD. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Homeless people living on the streets of Sunnyside and surrounding areas are set to benefit from showers and lockers provided by various NGOs. The organisation will be launching the services at Sediba Hope Medical Centre’s Sunnyside community clinic on Thursday. Sediba chief executive Vanessa Hechter told Pretoria News that the initiative was made possible by funder and partner, the City of Tshwane. “We have so many partners and various organisations working together, but this project is funded by City of Tshwane’s Drugs and Substance Abuse Unit. Kopano Manyano God the Founder’s Centre for Homeless is the custodian of the showers and lockers.” She said the organisations had been speaking to beneficiaries on the ground and found out that people living on the streets had a massive need for showers and lockers.

“The showers will help them stay clean like all people and the lockers will help many of them to be able to store their important things like medicines, as opposed to people always carrying medicine in the streets all day.”

She said a lot of homeless people were walking from various areas going all the way to Bosman to take a bath, and that was something of concern.

These services sought to ensure homeless people preserved their dignity and also had a place to keep their important possessions such as identity documents.

Tebogo Mpufane of Kopano Manyano said the initiative would be good for people living on the streets in the city.

He said lockers were very important, and no person should have to live through carrying everything that belonged to them in the streets.

Certain weather was also not suitable for carrying important belongings, he added.

Pretoria News