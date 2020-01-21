The organisation will be launching the services at Sediba Hope Medical Centre’s Sunnyside community clinic on Thursday.
Sediba chief executive Vanessa Hechter told Pretoria News that the initiative was made possible by funder and partner, the City of Tshwane.
“We have so many partners and various organisations working together, but this project is funded by City of Tshwane’s Drugs and Substance Abuse Unit. Kopano Manyano God the Founder’s Centre for Homeless is the custodian of the showers and lockers.”
She said the organisations had been speaking to beneficiaries on the ground and found out that people living on the streets had a massive need for showers and lockers.