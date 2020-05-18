Shows staged online prove a hit with theatre lovers
Nothing beats a stage performance but online productions have become a hit among theatre lovers.
The State Theatre is streaming productions on its YouTube channel, while the Brooklyn and Atterbury theatres have launched concerts on their websites.
State Theatre artistic director Aubrey Sekhabi said: “The streaming will comprise past productions recorded live at the State Theatre; once lockdown restrictions allow, we will also look at adding new productions.”
The theatre will be launching Africa Month celebrations on May 24, with the streaming of a never-seen-before performance by the multi Grammy awards winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo, alongside Guinness Record holder Percy Maimela, Mamelodi-born jazz composer and vocalist Ncamisa Nqana, and Luthando Arts Academy’s Amawethu.
The Brooklyn Theatre launched a video-streaming website of concerts on Thursday. “All our loyal patrons of 26 years can now enjoy our concerts via any tablet, computer, smartphone or TV,” it said. The theatre website would allow users to either subscribe for a fixed monthly cost, view all media or purchase a media piece individually.
“No media will be downloadable to prevent theft. The media will be securely encrypted and stored.”
Atterbury Theatre has also adopted the e-concerts phenomenon. Meanwhile, the Virtual National Arts Festival has launched a digital platform, Fringe, for artists to showcase their work and earn an income.
Pretoria News