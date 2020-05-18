Shows staged online prove a hit with theatre lovers

Pretoria - To be or not to be, that is the question facing artists and theatres amid lockdown. And for the likes of Brooklyn Theatre, Atterbury Theatre and the State Theatre, the answer is that the show must go on - online that is.

Nothing beats a stage performance but online productions have become a hit among theatre lovers.

The State Theatre is streaming productions on its YouTube channel, while the Brooklyn and Atterbury theatres have launched concerts on their websites.

State Theatre artistic director Aubrey Sekhabi said: “The streaming will comprise past productions recorded live at the State Theatre; once lockdown restrictions allow, we will also look at adding new productions.”

The theatre will be launching Africa Month celebrations on May 24, with the streaming of a never-seen-before performance by the multi Grammy awards winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo, alongside Guinness Record holder Percy Maimela, Mamelodi-born jazz composer and vocalist Ncamisa Nqana, and Luthando Arts Academy’s Amawethu.