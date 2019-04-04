TUKS fencers and siblings Natania and Christiaan Bester will attempt to win South Africa’s first gold medal in the World Championship for the first time since 1963. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Two University of Pretoria (Tuks) fencers Christiaan and Natania Bester are on a quest to do what only one South African has achieved: to win a medal at a world championship. The siblings are representing South Africa at the World Junior and Cadet Championships in Torun, northern-central Poland, from Saturday to April 14.

The only time a South African fencer medalled at a world championships was in 1963 when Brunhilde Berger was placed second at the World Under-20 Championship.

Christiaan is undoubtedly one of the rising stars of South African fencing.

His results over the past two years at the African Junior and Cadet Championships speak for themselves.

He has won no less than five medals, including gold.

Last year, Christiaan represented South Africa at a world championship in Italy. He finished 63rd out of 200 participants in the junior men’s é* ée competition and was 38th out of 151 in the cadet category.

Due to financial constraints, Christiaan and Natania were unable to compete at this year’s African Championships.

Tuks coach Andrei Kovrijnnykh has arranged for them to train in Poland, to expose them to different fencing styles and techniques.

For the next few days, the Bester siblings will interact with Ruben Limardo, the Venezuelan é* ée fencer who won gold in the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Limardo will advise them on the finer intricacies to become a champion fencer.

As part of their preparation for the world championships, the Besters also trained with Daneil and Rachael Steenkamp, two of the best fencers South Africa has produced. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria News