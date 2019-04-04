Ivan Langeveldt at the International Arts Talent Showcase auditions. Picture: Supplied

Pretoria - Little Lana and Ivan Langeveldt are prepared to jet off to represent South Africa at the International Arts Convention that will be taking place in the United States in July this year.



The siblings will get a once in a lifetime opportunity to perform for international casting directors, managers and agents from well-known studios and distributors such as Netflix, Disney as well as Nickelodeon.





The two have had opportunities to perform at the World Championships of Performing Arts, South African Championships of Performing Arts, Dance World Cup, Dance Stars, South African Championships and Gauteng Championships.





Ivan also managed to get a fully paid scholarship to study acting for teenagers in film at the New York Film Academy which he will be starting in June before he joins his team at the International Arts Convention.





“My dream is to become an actor and model. I also want to use art to help people accomplish their dreams too.”





Mom Megan said that she was proud of her children’s journey and that she would always strive to inspire them to be the best versions of themselves.





“I can only be proud because it is so amazing to see your children motivated and passionate about what they do and love daily.”

Lana Langeveldt perfoming at the Dance World Cup. Picture: Supplied







Elsubie Verlinden, Director at Just You Model and Artist said, “when Ivan gets on the stage it's like everything and everyone around him doesn’t exist anymore and the best character of him just comes out as he excels in his performances.”





Lana also said that being involved in the arts was the best way to express herself, communicate well with her peers and possibly make a living out of her passion.





“I want to teach my fellow mates that hard work pays. They must not be afraid to follow their dreams. You can start doing anything you love anytime because your passion is your drive.”



