Pretoria - The murder case against the 35-year-old man accused of stabbing Sibusiso Khwinana to death was postponed once again for further investigation. The matter was adjourned until August 26 in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court after he made his third appearance on Thursday.

The State is still waiting for postmortem results, tracing of more suspects and the suspect’s facial recognition on the CCTV footage to be done.

He is facing charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and contravention of the Immigrant Act.

The accused will remain in police custody until his next appearance.

The Swahili-speaking man was positively identified as the suspect in the murder by three witnesses in an identity parade in June.

He appeared in court two weeks after Khwinana’s murder in March but the case was postponed as he was yet to go for an identification parade and to allow the State to conclude its investigation.

An order was granted against the media from taking photographs and video footage as the suspect had not gone through the identity parade when he made his first appearance.

His lawyer Riaan du Plessis said they did not oppose the postponement but would have to apply for bail at some point.

The 25-year-old rising star from Soshanguve Block M was fatally stabbed in the chest by robbers who took his cellphone.

He was stabbed while trying to fight back.

At the time of the incident, Khwinana was with his friend Tebatso Mashishi, who starred alongside him in the hit film.

Immediately after the murder of the actor, a multi-disciplinary task team of crime intelligence, detectives and forensic experts was activated.

The matter is expected to be moved to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria if investigations are concluded when he appears again.

