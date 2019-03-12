A PORTRAIT of the late Sibusiso Khwinana during his funeral service at AFM Rooftop Restoration Centre in Soshanguve Block K on Saturday. Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The 35-year-old man who briefly appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court yesterday in connection with the murder of Matwetwe actor Sibusiso Khwinana is yet to go for an identification parade. Scores of media personnel flooded Courtroom 16 where the Kiswahili-speaking man appeared on charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and contravention of the Immigrant Act.

The matter was postponed to May 17 to allow the State to conclude its investigation. The accused will remain in police custody.

An order was granted against the media taking photographs and video footage as the suspect had not gone through the identity parade.

His lawyer Riaan du Plessis confirmed that no identity parade had been done.

Du Plessis said publishing photos of the accused would jeopardise the case. The court further granted an order prohibiting the media from naming the accused.

Du Plessis said people could easily find his pictures on the internet if his name was published.

Khwinana's life was cut short two weeks ago during a robbery while waiting for transport in Arcadia.

The 25-year-old rising star from Soshanguve Block M was fatally stabbed in the chest by robbers who took his cellphone.

He was stabbed while trying to fight back. At the time of the incident, Khwinana was with his friend Tebatso Mashishi, who starred alongside him in the hit film.

Immediately after the murder of the actor, a multi-disciplinary task team of crime intelligence, detectives and forensic experts was activated.

Addressing the media outside court, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said nothing stopped the State from conducting the parade even after the accused had appeared.

“Remember the suspect was arrested, and the law states within 48 hours he must be brought before court, hence he has appeared today and thereafter we will be pushing the process of identity parade.

“We have requested as the State for the court to make an order that his name and his images not be published at this stage because we still have to hold an ID parade and therefore don't want anything that will jeopardise the process.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of people gathered on Saturday to bid farewell to Khwinana.

Pretoria News