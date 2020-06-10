Silent protest at St Albans Cathedral against police brutality and racism

Pretoria - Racism is rife in Tshwane, including within the Anglican Diocese of Pretoria, its head, Bishop Allan Kannemeyer, said yesterday. He was leading a silent protest against police brutality and racism at St Alban the Martyr Anglican Cathedral in the CBD. Kannemeyer said evidence of the racism was the church’s dwindling white membership. “This church was built by white people, but today in the congregation of 500 persons, we only have two white members.” Kannemeyer said the aim of the protest was to bring to light racial inequalities and brutality faced by many not only locally, but worldwide.

“We are prisoners of our past, and we are bringing children into the world to whom we pass this on; we have learnt over time to adapt to this reality," he said.

"But every now and then something happens that forces the unresolved tensions to the fore. The deaths of Collins Khosa and 11 other South Africans, and George Floyd dying at the hands of police, shows this.”

“People are beginning to realise the experiences of racism and inequality in the past, and what they are living in the present.

“So we are to stand here for the hour, praying for a better social construct, a better future for our world, country and city. We stand here as citizens praying for improvement.”

He said the racial inequalities were present still in South Africa, and needed highlighting as well, so no more deaths were experienced.

During the silent protest, a bell started ringing, during which time the protesters knelt for nine minutes. This was in remembrance of the manner in which Floyd had died.

“We are coming together to picket and participate in a worldwide uprising against racism, inequality and injustice. An uprising against brutality that kills people is needed. The #BlackLivesMatter has been given a renewed focus with the death of Floyd, also gave importance to what we go through as well here in Africa and South Africa, and the apartheid system that was used to rule.

“This new democracy has not freed us from the shackles of the past. We continue to be imprisoned; the deaths of Khosa and Floyd make us remember our own experiences of police and army brutality and apartheid experiences.”

Meshack Mariri, a priest in the church, said: “The deaths of Floyd and Khosa highlighted and brought forward issues that have somehow been swept aside.

“We have seen, in different social settings, and the stark example of us just having two people that are white in this church, that racism is here.”

Wilma de Beer from the Tshwane Leadership Foundation also attended the protest.

“We cannot deny that black people are still humiliated daily in the world and there is no equal status.

“We are interrelated and need each other for this global reality We need to stand together. We have to work at the roots of the brutality and violence and come together as equals. We cannot still be protesting at this time, we should be standing together,” said De Beer.

