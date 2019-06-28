Pretoria - The only wish Bronkhorstspruit resident Simon Maseko wants when he says his final goodbyes to his partner of 26 years is to give her relatives a chance to see her final resting place. Maseko said he met his partner Lorraine Morris in Bashewa, east of Pretoria, after they moved to plot 55 in Tierpoort, in Bronkhorstspruit in 1993.

During their time together, however, he said the only information he could from her get regarding where she came from was that she was originally from Eersterust.

“Whenever we spoke of relatives or any family members she would only recall an uncle called Abraham. But the rest, such as her ID number and other important things she could never remember or want to talk about.”

Maseko said his partner was a kind woman who enjoyed spending her time with friends and other community members in the area.

“She was a happy person that scarcely had a problem with anyone. A lot of people in this area knew her.”

He said Morris died on June 22 after she had been ill for some time.

The problem for Maseko now was that he was racing against time as he is to bury Morris tomorrow, but there will be no one from her family to join him.

“We don’t have much but there are people who have been kind enough to help us with the funeral arrangements, especially plot owner Tertia Grobler. It just feels unfair to bury her without at least trying to get the word out there to her relatives, wherever they are.”

Grobler said she had only arrived at the plot five years ago, with attempts to get information from Morris not being an easy task.

She said efforts to get Morris an ID from Home Affairs or help at the local clinic without documents proved even more difficult. “When I came here I tried to help but she asked me to back off. She eventually came back to me and apologised. Her last request to me was to bury her and let her family know of her passing and that is all I am trying to do.

“The only thing I can do is support her partner, arrange what will be needed for the funeral and try to get the word out there for her relatives to come to say goodbye to her.”

A ceremony is to be held at the plot along Garsfontein Road, with Morris to be buried at Kanana tomorrow.

“If there is anyone out there who knows Lorraine, please come and say goodbye. We are trying our best to arrange the funeral; all they have to do is come,” said Grobler.

Pretoria News