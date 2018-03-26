Traffic has been diverted on the R55 in Laudium, after it was closed due to a threat posed by a sinkhole.

Pretoria - The cracks on the R55 Quagga Road in Laudium have forced the provincial Department of Roads and Transport to close off the affected section and divert traffic as a precautionary measure.

The department closed the road on Monday to ensure the safety of motorists and avoid risking cars plunging into the caving road.

Departmental spokesperson Melitah Madiba said: “The cracks started on Thursday, but while road workers were supposed to fix them, they turned into a sinkhole.

“We felt it was safer to close that section of the road as it falls under provincial government to fix it properly before motorist can drive on it.”

She said the road kept deteriorating as road workers tried to fix it and it was decided that the problem could be bigger than what was anticipated. “It is safer to offer motorists a detour as an alternative.”

Area councillor Mohamed Essop said: “I was made aware of the cracks on Thursday and I immediately contacted MEC for Roads and Transport Dr Ismail Vadi.

“I also contacted professionals from Geographic Sciences and they said the area was not good.”

He said the Department of Roads and Transport would only be able to work on the sinkhole tomorrow, after investigating the extent of the damage.

By Friday, government would be able to give motorists feedback about what would be dealt with, he stated.

The department urged motorists to use alternative routes and not attempt to drive on the closed section of the road as it could collapse.

The closure was expected to last for some time. Traffic would be detoured with two Southbound lanes converted into dual carriageway.

It was still to be confirmed if the cracks were caused by Thursday’s heavy rains, which saw numerous vehicles abandoned on lower lying roads. Residents of several informal settlement had to be relocated for their own safety, by Tshwane Emergency Services.

A Mazda 6 fell into a sinkhole last Friday morning, on Stephanus Schoeman Road, in Centurion.

Mpho Borodi was driving to work when the weight of the his car was suddenly too heavy for the ground during a storm.

MMC for roads and transport Sheila-Lynn Senkubuge said the City would work with the Gauteng government to fix the hole because it occurred on a provincial road.

The road was closed to traffic at the two end points - the eastern side, close to the intersection with Alaric Road, and the western section, at the R55.

