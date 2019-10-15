SKA delegates hear of need to grow astronomy on the continent









The South African MeerKAT radio telescope. Picture: Nicola Daniels Pretoria - Grounbreaking science project the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) has the potential to boost South Africa’s image as a viable destination for hi-tech industries. This was the view shared by the project’s head of strategy and business systems, Dr Adrian Tiplady, who spoke to the Pretoria News yesterday on the sidelines of the annual SKA meeting in Irene Country Lodge. The meeting was attended by representatives of African partner countries. The focus this year was on developments of radio astronomy programmes and combined efforts to grow astronomy on the continent. It took place in Accra two years ago to coincide with the launch of the Kuntunse Radio Telescope at the Ghana Radio Astronomy Observatory.

Tiplady said one of the benefits of SKA was to present an image to the world that Africa could be the next great business destination.

“To show that we are capable of developing our own technologies; that South Africa is a viable destination for hi-tech industry,” he said.

The building of skills and capacity in science technology was also highlighted as being important.

“There is an opportunity for stabilising and stopping the brain drain. Right now we are giving the opportunity for scientists to stay on the continent and to participate in global mega science projects,” Tiplady said.

He added that investment in the project was justifiable because it cultivated skills that would be needed in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“Investment in basic research infrastructure presents an opportunity, particularly to projects like SKA and radio astronomy, for South Africa and African partner countries to develop skills and capacity not just to support radio telescopes, but in the sort of skills that we will require in the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” he said.

According to Tiplady, skills such as the analysis of data would prepare the continent to participate in the knowledge economy. He emphasised that engagement with the other African countries was critical because it presented a multicultural collaboration around science infrastructure.

He cited, for example, the value that engineering skills could contribute to government policy-making on science investment or around science resource management.

Delegates will today visit to the SKA/Meerkat site near Carnarvon in the Northern Cape.

Pretoria News