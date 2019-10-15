This was the view shared by the project’s head of strategy and business systems, Dr Adrian Tiplady, who spoke to the Pretoria News yesterday on the sidelines of the annual SKA meeting in Irene Country Lodge.
The meeting was attended by representatives of African partner countries.
The focus this year was on developments of radio astronomy programmes and combined efforts to grow astronomy on the continent.
It took place in Accra two years ago to coincide with the launch of the Kuntunse Radio Telescope at the Ghana Radio Astronomy Observatory.