Pretoria - It’s all systems go at the CSIR as the Skills Development Summit got going today. Higher Education and Training deputy minister Buti Manamela said skilled tradespeople and engineers remain the most difficult positions for companies to fill.

He said with unemployment in the country remaining high, it is surprising that employers continue to have difficulty filling positions.

“South Africa’s continued skills deficit is being compounded by a lack of technical skills, which is having a negative impact on employment across many sectors of the country’s economy,” he said.

He said another area affected a lot is the artisan industry. “Gone should be the days when South Africa imports 2000 welders.

"Finished should be the days when we import plumbers and electricians,” he told attendees.

He said while government has started to actively encourage young South Africans to choose trade jobs, they’re also filling skills gaps in the trade with professionals from abroad.

This opens up the opportunity for foreigners who have a trade to find a job more easily in South Africa.

The two-day event serves as a large, open, public platform for debating skills development especially in the fourth industrial revolution.

The summit will also unveil a pragmatic vision of skills development, which integrates the need to develop skills, create jobs and grow the economy.

Exhibitors from various sectors have set up showcasing their services and products.

Spokesperson for summit, Rudi Balie, said the summit will also speak to the sidelined employees which included women and those living with a disability.

