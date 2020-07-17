'Slain Mapiti Matsena was fierce fighter against endemic graft'

Pretoria - Slain Tshwane ANC senior politician Mapiti Matsena was deployed by his party to the provincial legislature in the wake of the 2019 general election. He was among the 21 party members and councillors who were picked to serve in Parliament and the Gauteng Legislature. Before he assumed his role as a member of the legislature and chairperson of the community safety portfolio committee, Matsena had been the party’s deputy chairperson in Tshwane and ANC caucus leader in the DA-led council. In council, Matsena was never shy to demonstrate his intense knowledge of the rules and regulations during the often heated debates with opposition parties. When the ANC governed Tshwane before the watershed 2016 local government polls, he had been strategic executive director in the office of the speaker of council.

As opposition leader before his election to province, he was at the forefront of exposing corruption in the office of the speaker, one being of an amount of R578 966 spent on the civic funeral for Winterveld ANC councillor Esther Matumane.

The councillor was gunned down outside her house two years ago.

Matsena was also vocal about the taxpayers’ money amounting to R4million, allegedly wasted by the DA-led administration in preparation for ward committee elections, which were postponed.

Speaker of Gauteng Legislature, Ntombi Mekgwe, said Matsena also served as a member of the portfolio committee on infrastructure development and property management in addition to his role as chairperson for the community safety committee.

“He served both committees diligently and with great distinction, always demonstrating commitment and dedication in his work as a public representative.”

Mekgwe said Matsena’s firm stance against gender-based violence gained him popularity among fellow politicians as he always advocated for the strengthening of the fight against the scourge every time he addressed a House sitting.

While he was praised for his good community work, Matsena had also been at the centre of controversy in the build-up to the 2016 polls.

ANC branches nominated him as mayoral candidate, instead of Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa, who was regional chairperson at the time.

The party’s higher structures then sensed trouble and appointed MP Thoko Didiza as a compromise candidate instead.

This sparked violent protests in Atteridgeville, Hammanskraal, Ga-Rankuwa, Mamelodi, Mabopane, Soshanguve and other townships.

The violence was believed to be linked to the faction lobbying for the reinstatement of Ramokgopa as mayoral candidate instead of Matsena or Didiza.

