A screengrab of the so-called slay queens, Candice and Lelo, who claim they became millionaires after a trip to Dubai to twerk.

Pretoria - The so-called “slay queens” have become the talk of the town after a thread was shared on social media describing them as “glorified prostitutes”.

Screenshots of conversations about the lifestyle of women who want to choke everyone else with how beautiful and cool they are were leaked on to social media.

This followed an interview on Moja Love’s Highly Inappropriate with Phat Joe which has literally taken social media by storm.

Phat Joe sat down with Candice and Lelo, known as the Dubai Girls, on his show. In footage from the show, Candice spoke of making R1 million from one weekend away to Dubai, during which she also got a boob job.

Phat Joe asked them about their frequent trips to Dubai, the kind of lifestyle they were making their money from and how they felt about being labelled prostitutes.

They responded that they did not care about public sentiment about their lifestyles.

Candice said: “It depends on which manner you are using it (Dubai Girl), but I generally don’t care what people call me. I know why I am there and the benefits.

“A lot happens in Dubai, a lot goes down. Everything is gold; it’s like the city of gold.”

The duo claimed they used to go to Dubai to twerk until they were introduced to another lifestyle in the Arab city.

Candice proudly talked about how she introduced Lelo to the lifestyle and convinced her to participate in a threesome.

“She had never had a threesome and she was, like, ‘no, I’m just here to twerk and get my money’.

“I was, like, ‘boo, there’s more to this, more money to be made’,” said Candice.

There were mixed reactions to the video. Some got heart palpitations from watching the interview; others expressed envy.

