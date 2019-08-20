Sefako Makgatho Health Science University Spokesperson Dr Eric Pule. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University management maintain that everything remains business as usual at the university and the “momentary” disturbance by a handful of students barricading the entrance had been cleared up promptly. A sign bearing the name of the university at the entrance was burning and students and staff could be seen huddled in groups outside, early in the morning.

With their cars and student buses parked outside the institution, it appeared the resumption of academic activities at the university would be delayed going into a fourth week running now.

A small contingency of SAPS members was also at the scene to try and calm the situation.

By noon, the university had all but cleared the burnt gates and rubble left behind by protesting students.

With university personnel making their way inside the campus unhindered.

University spokesperson, Dr Eric Pule, said there was a meeting by the university council with the university community, which included staff and students.

Pule said deliberations continued well into the night and it was decided they would return for a follow-up meeting.

“But based on what transpired it seems there were a few students who did not agree with what was tabled.

Staff were ready to resume their duties and even as much as 90% of students also want to get on with things.”

“It was fewer than 10 students who caused this and fortunately they tired out eventually. So after we cleared up things we went to the gate to inform staff and students that everything continues.”

For now, he said everyone was getting on with the agreed recovery plan, which he said would be starting as of tomorrow.

Pretoria News