Pretoria - I often look at the faces of killers or rapists when they are sentenced to either life or to a long time in prison, to see how they react to this. To me, it must be the most devastating news to receive, knowing that you will spend the next decade or more stuck between four walls. I am not sure how I expect the accused to react, but more often than not they simply receive this news stone-faced.

Perhaps they don't fully realise at that moment what they stand to lose - all that which we take for granted.

I again realised last week that the smallest thing becomes a big issue for prisoners when I was faced with an application by Boeremag detainee Dr Wilhelm Pretorius.

He is serving a 25-year jail term in Zonderwater Prison outside Cullinan.

I also realised that, as a prisoner, you don't have much dignity.

I didn't know that Pretorius was going to be in court that day. I noticed him by coincidence while I was covering a murder trial.

While the court was in session, I noticed guards carrying rifles climbing the stairs from the holding cells. On second glance, I noticed Pretorius in shackles behind them, followed by more armed guards.

They got into the lift, alongside staring members of the public, and went to the sixth floor. I later learnt that it was an application launched by Pretorius in which he demanded several things in jail.

The first was conjugal rights. This he wanted once a month for three hours at a time. He wanted the court to order Correctional Services to handle these visits in a way that would safeguard the dignity of himself and his wife.

His second demand was that he wanted to receive contact visits each weekend and on public holidays. These he wanted to last from 8 in the morning to 1 in the afternoon. As a category A prisoner, he now receives three visits a month, lasting an hour each.

Then there was the contentious issue of cellphones.

Pretorius wanted to have his cellphone in his cell, but he conceded that it should be without a camera or the internet. After all, he said, it was a known fact that many prisoner illegally keep cellphones.

It goes without saying that Correctional Services opposed all these demands. It said Zonderwater Prison housed about 1500 prisoners of various categories. The privileges or benefits to the prisoners were controlled by law and policy.

It was a maximum correctional centre, meaning that it housed long-term prisoners, including murderers and rapists.

Thus, the court was told, it could not be a free-for-all and there had to be strict rules. It had to be a fine balancing act between the rights of prisoners and safety.

I don't envy the daunting task of Correctional Services to safeguard the outside world from some of these dangerous prisoners. There will always be complaints, and judges often deal with these demands. I seldom see these applications succeed, but Pretorius’s application seems to be different.

He can count himself extremely lucky that the judge who was tasked with his application was Judge Jody Kollapen, who is a former head of the South African Human Rights Commission.

Judge Kollapen did not outright dismiss the case. He called for the input of Chapter 9 organisations so that the issues could be properly ventilated.

The judge commented that these were important issues which could have a vast effect on anyone incarcerated in our country.

Whatever the outcome, this case cannot be in better hands.

