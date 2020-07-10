Smart Prasa plan to keep Tshwane train service on track

Pretoria - Rampant vandalism, which halted the resumption of train services last week, will be a thing of the past as the system moves away from overhead electrical traction. Last week vandalism and cable theft forced some parts of the Pretoria train system - all the way to Pienaarspoort - to grind to a screeching halt. The theft came days after train services had resumed on July 1. Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said the situation was serious and had crippled the system as trains could not run, leaving people stranded, resulting in economic sabotage. The power lines had been cleared for diesel locomotives. “We are making a call to law enforcement authorities to prioritise public infrastructure and to make sure that those caught receive stiff sentences because what we see is they get arrested and after two days they are out.”

To remedy the situation, Prasa chief executive Nosipho Damasane said: “When we find hanging wires along the lines, trains are forced to go back.

“We started on July 1, and had a good service and were late purely because of this and the train had left Pretoria when it was discovered that there were more of these wires hanging. Trains turned back so we couldn’t operate at all.”

She said the plan was to remove all the copper until security was back on track and run diesel trains “because this is becoming more of a problem with overhead line theft”.

The plan was also to relieve pressure on the security teams.

“Our plan going forward is to clear the lines and allow trains to move and security to guard areas being worked on.”

Damasane said while the province was hardest hit, it was a national problem and she could not quantify the loss as it was a rolling target.

“We are now going to create a closed system and secure it because it is not only money, revenue is also lost when this happens.”

Tebogo Ratau, head of security, said he was concerned as people’s lives had been lost from collisions as a result of vandalism.

“Our infrastructure is open and the closing of the system will be phased in the coming two weeks.”

He said they would beef up security and use drones so they had eyes on the ground as they reopened lines such as Pienaarsport.

“We are beefing up capacity.

“We have a memorandum of understanding with the SAPS but they normally work day shifts but we need them mostly in the evening. So we are facing quite a challenge and working flat out to get security back.”

He said the lack of capacity was due to previous contracts being declared invalid resulting in the companies taking them to court.

Pretoria News