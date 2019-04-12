Pretoria - Poor households across Tshwane will be the main beneficiaries for the period 2019/20 by receiving basic services free of charge. Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa announced plans to supply poor residents with free water and electricity during the 2019 State of the Capital Address in Tshwane House yesterday.

Ironically, the ceremony took place when several townships across the city were on fire, with residents barricading roads demanding basic services.

The mayor said the provision of services will be in line with the City’s poverty alleviation programme.

Beneficiaries will get relief from rates and taxes (100% rebate), water (12kl per month), electricity (100kwh per month), sanitation (6kl per month) and waste removal (100% rebate).

Mokgalapa said: “These social packages go a long way in the restoration of human dignity”

Those in need must be registered on the City’s indigent programme. Their social condition will be reviewed after 24 months to check if they still qualify for free services.

Mokgalapa said: “These are services that might still be taken for granted in many pockets of our city. However, we truly understand that for the poor, accessing some of these and footing the bill for them is the difference between enjoying the benefits of these basic amenities and going to bed hungry.”

The programme had reached 10198 households, he said, with a target of 16000.

Mokgalapa also vowed to crack the whip on senior municipal officials by cutting back their bonuses if they failed to deliver services.

He announced that he would not tolerate fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

“Only projects that are at the implementation stage will be budgeted for.”

All 28000 municipal officials will have to work for their salaries or go home. “I have asked council to support me in establishing the Financial Disciplinary Board to investigate financial misconduct while we put in place an effective disciplinary process.”

Internships would be provided by different municipal departments.

The City will also implement plans to build in-house capacity with the established asset protection unit set to hire 3000 security guards.

Mokgalala also said the dilapidated Melgisedek and Krugerpark would be released for student accommodation.

Afterwards, EFF leader Moaferika Mabogwana said the better part of the speech was uninspiring. “It didn’t pay much attention to substantive issues, particularly to motions that the EFF have put in council, which include attention to early learning development."

While he was happy with plans to hire security guards, he said: “We don’t think that there is a clear programme to deal with the issue of jobs.”

ANC caucus spokesperson Lesego Makhubela said the real state of the City address took place in Hammanskraal on Wednesday.

That address was given by ANC regional chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa.

Pretoria News