Pretoria - Like Goliath in the biblical Book of Samuel, a Philistine giant, tall and undefeated - Mzansi had pictured the once feared Mamelodi taxi boss Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela exactly like that, until yesterday.

Instead, they saw a David, a young shepherd with an innocent face when pictures of him started making rounds on social media after he appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

When a video of him walking into the dock wearing a black hoodie and glasses was splashed all over social media, tongues started wagging.

Many knew of his existence but had not been able to put a face to the 32-year-old.

He arrived with a huge contingent of heavily armed police officers who sat in court throughout the proceedings, after handing himself over to the Germiston police on Wednesday morning.

He appeared on charges of extortion, fraud and assault.

People took to social media platforms to say they are disappointed in the people of Mamelodi.

They shared memes of what they thought a “Mamelodi's Number 1 Tsotsi” should look like, with many saying "Khekhe" looked harmless.

Here are some of the reactions: