Solidarity in bid to have nursery schools reopened

Pretoria - Government has been given until this afternoon to respond on whether it will allow private nursery schools and early learning development centres to resume teaching on July 6. Should it not grant this permission, trade union Solidarity will approach the court for an urgent order in this regard. Solidarity's Professional Guild for Social Workers, together with the Schools Support Centre, is considering taking legal action against the Department of Social Development and the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs. In a letter addressed to the Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu and the Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, they demand that clear regulations be announced to determine the opening of independent and private nursery schools. They said should the ministers not respond, an urgent application would be brought before the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria.

“During lockdown, the reopening of schools and private nursery schools has caused constant uncertainty among parents, learners and teachers,” Melanie Buys, head of development at the schools support centre, said.

“The regulations clearly allow for the phasing in of Grade R learners and learners in the lower grades. However, these regulations only apply to schools registered with the Department of Education and, as such, private nursery schools that fall under the Department of Social Development are excluded”.

The Occupational Guild and the schools centre said they believed private nursery schools should also be allowed to resume teaching on July 6, together with the other nursery schools.

Marisa Engelbrecht, sector head for the union's Occupational Guild for social workers, said this state of affairs not only denied children of their rights, but also the staff working at those schools.

“The staff is denied the right to work and to earn an income through the service they provide. The service they provide is of crucial importance for the development of young children who benefit from the educational stimulation they get at these schools, and denying them this stimulation, can have far-reaching consequences for their school careers,” Engelbrecht said.

According to Engelbrecht, the failure of Social Development to disclose any plans or guidelines regarding the opening of these preschools also exacerbated social distress.

“For thousands of nursery school learners, their school is their source of survival.

“Many of them benefit from nutrition projects run at nursery schools where they receive their only food for the day. In many instances, home is not necessarily a safe haven, and the watchful eye of a teacher is necessary to identify social issues. The department is denying children those basic rights,” she said.

The union said in its letter of demand that many parents of young children returned to work under level 3.

According to the union, nursery schools provide an essential service to parents as far as the provision of daycare is concerned. That is why it is of the utmost importance that these schools should indeed be allowed to reopen.

Buys, meanwhile, said there was no reason why children could not return to private nursery schools. “With the necessary preventive measures in place and the responsible phasing in of the children, nursery schools can resume teaching like any other school.”

She said the South African Paediatric Association also strongly recommends that schools resume as soon as possible. The Schools Support Centre also supports the association's view that the damage to children's educational development while schools remain closed, is far greater than the risk that children might contract or transmit Covid-19 if they sagely return to school.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News