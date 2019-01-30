Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Outgoing Executive Mayor Solly Msimanga has scoffed at the ANC in Tshwane after it failed in its court bid to set aside the decision by council speaker to disallow the use of secret ballot to oust him last year. He was reacting to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, judgment on Monday against the ANC.

The official opposition had challenged speaker Katlego Mathebe's decision (not) to carry through a motion of no confidence against Msimanga by secret ballot.

The ruling was made during the September 27 council sitting at which the party tabled a motion to remove Msimanga.

The ANC wanted the motion to be executed by secret ballot, but Mathebe was in favour of a show of hands.

However, the court dismissed its case with costs and found that Mathebe's ruling was not irrational as the party claimed in court papers.

Msimanga said the ANC case was frivolous and its loss would teach it to get better at fighting its battles in council instead of racing off and wasting the court's time.

“Accordingly, the court also granted a punitive cost order against the ANC for the legal expenses involved. Not only will the ANC have to pay for the senior counsel used by the City of Tshwane, but it will also have to pay for the counsel used by the DA as well, as the DA was a party in the matter,” he said.

The court found there was no basis to review and set aside the ruling by the speaker.

The ANC's application was lodged in October on an urgent basis, but the court felt it was not urgent. The party argued that ruling was irrational, but the court ruled that the party failed to demonstrate that Mathebe exercised her discretion improperly and unlawfully in a manner inconsistent with the Constitution. The party also lost its contention that the sitting was not properly constituted and should therefore be nullified.

