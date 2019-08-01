Tshwane municipal workers demonstrate outside Tshwane House. Picture: Rapula Moatshe.

Pretoria - Both the City of Tshwane and the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) are "moving closer to each other" in terms of the negotiations regarding the 18% salary increase demanded by the workers, said union deputy general-secretary Dumisane Magagula on Thursday afternoon. The negotiations are under way at the South African Local Government Bargaining Council in Centurion.

Magagula said he was not part of the talks today, but he has since learnt from the union general-secretary Koena Ramotlou that the two parties could soon clinch a deal.

"I was there yesterday but I am not there today. I was speaking to the secretary earlier on and he said that it seems that we are moving closer to each other," he said.

On Wednesday, the union presented on the table a proposal entailing how the City could implement the workers' demand within its means.

Asked about the nitty-grittys of the proposal, Magagula said: "Part of the agreement is that none of the parties are going to disclose discussions at the council until we are done."

Meanwhile, the Pretoria News has learnt that the union is busy consulting with its members about the offer proposed by the City today.

The negotiations took place amid protests led by workers belonging to Samwu, who caused chaos in the Pretoria CBD by forcing businesses to close shops.

They disrupted traffic at various intersections and ordered motorists to use other routes.

Workers also emptied rubbish bins in the streets, which looked clean in the morning before they trashed them.

Pretoria News