Sombre moment as departed soldiers remembered at Klapperkop









LIEUTENANT-COLONEL (retired) Gawie Lotter during the South African Military Intelligence Veterans Association’s annual sunrise memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony at the Troepie Monument, Fort Klapperkop. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - It was a sombre moment yesterday morning at Klapperkop when the SA Military Intelligence Veterans Association (SAMIVA) commemorated International Intelligence Services Day to honour dearly departed soldiers. Association secretary Lieutenant Mike Huxtable said the occasion marked an international celebration of the lives of those who contributed selflessly to military armies in their respective countries. “This is celebrated internationally by the intelligence services, remembering their members that have fallen in the service of state like the Americans that lost people in the intelligence of the CIA, for example. We, in South Africa, have the military intelligence, which is a strategic arm. We have the military intelligence, which is tactical,” he said. This was an inaugural event to pay respect to the fallen heroes and heroines in the force. Huxtable said: “We have been going on for five years. This is our first annual parade and we hope to hold it every year going forward.”

He said the association would extend invitations to various stakeholders in an effort to rope in their participation in future.

Huxtable said the purpose of the association was to represent veterans with an intelligence mustering in the SA military.

“Our goal is to take care of our own, intelligence veterans who are in dire need, according to a set of verifiable criteria. We also strive to keep the traditions of our SA Intelligence community history alive through regular gatherings and reunions, as well as gathering items of historical significance for safe-keeping in SAMIVA museum, located centrally in South Africa in Colesberg in Northern Cape” he said.

The association doesn't have a website, but has a closed Facebook page for its members.

Pretoria News