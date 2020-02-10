Association secretary Lieutenant Mike Huxtable said the occasion marked an international celebration of the lives of those who contributed selflessly to military armies in their respective countries.
“This is celebrated internationally by the intelligence services, remembering their members that have fallen in the service of state like the Americans that lost people in the intelligence of the CIA, for example. We, in South Africa, have the military intelligence, which is a strategic arm. We have the military intelligence, which is tactical,” he said.
This was an inaugural event to pay respect to the fallen heroes and heroines in the force.
Huxtable said: “We have been going on for five years. This is our first annual parade and we hope to hold it every year going forward.”