Some businesses in tourism industry reluctant to reopen

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Several businesses in the tourism industry have opted to remain closed to avoid high costs of operating under the strict lockdown regulations. Owner of the Manhattan Hotel and vice-chairperson of the Tshwane Tourism Association, Nico Rowan, said a lot of employers were still afraid to open because they would be expected to pay their employees in the event they needed to go into quarantine after coming into contact with infected persons. “This is problematic because the government expects that they must take mandatory sick leave and we must pay them. Meanwhile, we are not making any money. “Now, considering that we are already paying for the sanitisations of buildings and providing personal protective equipment, it's clear we're dealing with high costs running a business under lockdown. “Some business people are afraid to open because they are afraid some employees might take advantage of this situation or requirement from government and want to go on quarantine just to be paid to do nothing.

“Remember, workers don't even have to produce a letter from the doctor or even show symptoms, just as long as you're told of the risk you must react,” he said.

Rowan said even if an employer wants to get proof that he or she was paying sick leave to a deserving person, then that employer would have to pay for the tests because the government would only cover it if a person shows symptoms.

He said the Manhattan Hotel would remain closed because the costs of operating such a business, at this stage, are still high, and government regulations on things like travel are not making things any easier.

Leonard van der Merwe, of Gresse and Stapelberg Incorporated law firm, said if an employee had been infected with the virus, the whole premises would have to be closed down until it had been decontaminated.

“An employee who has been in contact with a person infected with the virus must self-quarantine for 14 days. It is, therefore, not unimaginable that a large part or the whole business’ workforce be placed on a two weeks quarantine until the business premises are being decontaminated.

“This effectively means that all staff will be placed on 14 days paid sick leave. This places an unbearable financial burden on the business while the business is closed, and consequently not generating any revenue.”

Van der Merwe said the employer may apply for compensation in the event that an employer could prove that a worker contracted the virus due to occupational exposure.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News