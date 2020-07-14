Some Tshwane homeless back on streets

Pretoria - Some of the homeless of the city who were taken from various areas at the beginning of lockdown are back where they started. The Heuweloord site in Centurion, among other facilities housing the metro’s homeless, will be closing and the people moved to other sites. Others are opting to move back to the streets. The closure came after a man died of tuberculosis and another sustained multiple stab wounds over the weekend. Godfrey Zulu Pillay, one of the people at the facility, has opted to move back to a tent under a bridge.

He said when they were moved to Heuweloord in the beginning, there was safety as law enforcement was visible.

“As time went by, there was basically no security at all, and there was no longer control and there would be fights daily, especially over food there was no longer order.”

Reports of a man dying and another who was stabbed were cause for concern among others in there and stakeholders.

“The man who died was in a bad condition, and we would tell them every day, but it was ignored until he died. We don’t even know what he died of, if it was really TB or Covid-19.

“He defecated and urinated on himself until he died; is that a safe place?

“We feel safer here; at the place there we kept ducking knives as some were always drunk. Donations meant for us were taken by cars and we ended up revolting among ourselves. We feel safe here (on the street), even though it’s cold it is safer for us.

“That place was bad, my life on the streets was better. At night anyone can enter. Another guy was stabbed during a fight over food and that day it just escalated. Others would not even get food at all.”

He said they were taken off the street by force, but many were chased if they complained about the wrong things they observed.

“We will save each other and be better here, while physical distancing. We are used to being treated unfairly and sidelined.”

According to City of Tshwane spokesperson, Selby Bokaba, the metro was planning to move the homeless who were in tents and big shelters into smaller sites with warm halls that were not full. That was the medium-term plan.

“The other programme is to intensify family reunification done by social workers to connect people with their families.”

Bokaba said they were also intending to intensify security to ensure most psychosocial services were effective.

“The City will continue with social work services, health services and administering of substance abuse programmes, and through NGOs run skills development on site to empower the homeless.”

He said the long-term plan was to move the beneficiaries in phases to permanent shelters, something he said the City, through Group Property, was busy with.

Bokaba said in principle, no single homeless person would be thrown on to the streets from temporary shelters. In those shelters, all the empowerment programmes would be done.

“The City also has a Community Substance Abuse Programme in partnership with the University of Pretoria active on site. Substance-dependent persons receive counselling, referrals and the administration of methadone as part of the rehabilitation process.”

He said they were aware of the impact of the winter season in shelters and as a mitigating factor, they provided blankets and soap.

Pretoria News