Pretoria - A deficiency in the canning process was introduced during the sauce-filling step in the production of canned pilchards.
This resulted in a countrywide recall by the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications, the entity told the National Press Club in Pretoria yesterday.
It said the discovery prompted an investigation into the safety of the canned food.
General manager for Food and Associated Industries, Meisie Katz, said they found that there was an issue with the cans. She said micro deformations were found.
The deficiency happened within West Point Processors and was discovered last Friday, after which the recall was put into force.