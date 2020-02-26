Something fishy with cans behind recall of tinned pilchards









Picture: Supplied Pretoria - A deficiency in the canning process was introduced during the sauce-filling step in the production of canned pilchards. This resulted in a countrywide recall by the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications, the entity told the National Press Club in Pretoria yesterday. It said the discovery prompted an investigation into the safety of the canned food. General manager for Food and Associated Industries, Meisie Katz, said they found that there was an issue with the cans. She said micro deformations were found. The deficiency happened within West Point Processors and was discovered last Friday, after which the recall was put into force.

But, she said, there was a big issue with the informal market; this was because all formal retailers had been handled and were returning the products.

“We are involving the environmental health practitioners from the Department of Health to assist us with the informal markets to conduct market surveillance and inform consumers that they can check if the can is still in good condition and not leaking,” she said.

Katz pointed out that they were looking at products manufactured from February to May last year.

The affected brands are Deep Catch, Mammas, OK Housebrand, Prime Ocean, Spar, Sunny, Shoprite Ritebrand, Cape Point, Checkers Housebrand, U Brand, Saldanha and West Point.

The products bear the markings starting with ZST29 and ZSC29 on top of the can. About 5% or 10% of the products were still on the market, she said. However, they had already recalled around 90% of the products.

“The recall we are doing is a precautionary measure at this stage; we have no reported fatalities or food poisoning cases. Leaking cans can compromise the safety of the product and may render it unfit for human consumption, therefore we don’t want to expose consumers to such possibilities.”

She added that some of the products had already been exported to Namibia, Lesotho, eSwatini and Mozambique, and retailers in those countries had been informed and have started removing the products from their shelves. The recall would be finalised by the end of the week.

Pretoria News