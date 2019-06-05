Participants of the "Stop the Bantustan Bills” coalition march that contends that the Traditional Leaders and Khoisan Leadership Bill and the Traditional Courts Bill are unconstitutional. Picture: Matlhatsi Dibakwane

Pretoria - Sonke Gender Justice joined the “Stop the Bantustan Bills” coalition and marched to the Union Buildings to contend that the Traditional Leaders and Khoisan Leadership Bill and the Traditional Courts Bill were unconstitutional. Civil society organisations also joined in from Church Square and marched against the Bills that they say infringe on property rights, access to courts and gender equality.

The Traditional Leaders and Khoisan Leadership Bill is currently awaiting the president’s signature and the Traditional Courts Bill was passed by the National Assembly on March 12 and will now be before the National Council of Provinces to be deliberated in accordance with the rules of Parliament.

The Traditional Leaders and Khoisan Leadership Bill explains that chiefs will not have to consult communities when making crucial decisions.

And the Traditional Courts Bill will ensure rural communities will be subjected to traditional courts.

Zukisa White of the Stop the Bantustan Bills campaign, said: "We are saying to the president that he must listen to rural communities, we are 18 million so he must also listen to us.”

Constance Mogale from the Alliance for Rural Democracy said among their demands was for President Cyril Ramaphosa to come up with a law to recognise the Khoisan nation.

She said traditions and culture needed to be respected and protected while ensuring that all people have democratic power and equality before the law while the bills did not do that.

The “Stop the Bantustan Bills” campaign is working hard to stop government from enacting the unconstitutional and harmful Bantustan Bills.

Stop the Bantustan Bills is a coalition campaign set up to prevent the passage and implementation of the Bantustan Bills.

After two failed attempts to get an audience with Ramaphosa, Mandla Feni, Chief Director Corporate Services at The Presidency received the memorandum and apologised for making the group of marchers wait for hours.

The Presidency was given an ultimatum to relply within seven days or stand to witness marchers on their lawns.

