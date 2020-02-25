Pretoria - Premier David Makhura announced plans in the pipeline to make the City of Tshwane the automotive industry hub in the province in the next ten years.
This was during his delivery of the State of the Province Address (SOPA) at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University.
Placing Tshwane as the automotive hub was part of a decade-long goal to drive an aggressive investment agenda and unlock major corridors and economic nodes across the five development corridors in the Gauteng region.
Other city-based sectors to get an economic boost included agriculture and agro-processing, defence, aerospace, aviation, innovation, and the research and development cluster.
The identified sectors were anchored around the Gauteng innovation hub, universities and research institutes.