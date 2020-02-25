SOPA: David Makhura announces plans for Tshwane to be automotive industry hub









Premier David Makhura delivers his State of the Province Address at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University. Picture: Rapula Moatshe Pretoria - Premier David Makhura announced plans in the pipeline to make the City of Tshwane the automotive industry hub in the province in the next ten years. This was during his delivery of the State of the Province Address (SOPA) at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University. Placing Tshwane as the automotive hub was part of a decade-long goal to drive an aggressive investment agenda and unlock major corridors and economic nodes across the five development corridors in the Gauteng region. Other city-based sectors to get an economic boost included agriculture and agro-processing, defence, aerospace, aviation, innovation, and the research and development cluster. The identified sectors were anchored around the Gauteng innovation hub, universities and research institutes.

Makhura said: "The capital city's inner-city and township economy constitute a major part of our vision for the future of the City of Tshwane."

He said the vision to ensure that the city became an automotive industry hub was supported by current projects such as the expansion of BMW and Nissan plants in Rosslyn, where a new auto city was under construction.

The huge investment by Ford in Silverton and the creation of the automotive special economic zone were other building blocks to Makhura's envisioned city.

The development of Menlyn Maine, Caste Gateway precinct and the renovation of industrial parks such as Babelegi, Ga-Rankuwa and Ekandustria formed part of the automotive industry.

Makhura said: "Collectively, these projects will bring in at least R50 billion investment into the city's economy during this decade."

By 2025 Tshwane together with Sedibeng and Ekurhuleni would be the three fully operating economic zones in the Gauteng region, he said.

He further announced that 100 new schools would be built in the province in the next 10 years, saying that 50% of them would be built in the next five years.

Six new hospitals would be built in the province in the next 10 years, but he didn't disclose the exact locations of those facilities.

Makhura had, however, previously mentioned that one of the hospitals would be erected in Soshanguve.

Pretoria News