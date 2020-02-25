SOPA: Plans made to deal with possible protests - Tshwane metro cops









PREPARATIONS were under way yesterday at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, the venue for today’s State of the Province Address. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The SAPS and Tshwane metro police are ready to avert any possible disruption to the State of the Province Address (SOPA), scheduled for today at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Ga-Rankuwa. Premier David Makhura’s spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga gave the assurance yesterday following threats by people whose shacks in Eerste Fabrieke informal settlement were destroyed by floods in December. The affected group said they planned to march to the university, where Makhura would deliver his speech outlining the yearly service delivery plans of his administration. Mhaga said the provincial government was aware of the possibility of a protest and that the security cluster had hatched contingency plans to deal with the situation. He said it would be all systems go after both the security preparation and the dry run had been successfully concluded.

“We are positive. There will be contingency plans around the protest. The security cluster will be there in case anything gets out of hand,” he said.

Victims from Mamelodi complained about delays on the part of the government to relocate them from Mamelodi West Baptist Church, where they had been accommodated in the wake of the floods.

Asked how the government would address their grievances, Mhaga said: “We will have to go back and inform them about what we have been doing.”

He said part of the problems stalling the relocation process rested with the City of Tshwane.

“You will appreciate that some of the issues were supposed to be done by the local state. Some of the issues were supposed to be approved by council. Obviously we understand the state of the council in Tshwane that it can’t even approve some of the issues,” Mhaga said.

He said the MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Lebogang Maile, was committed to resolving the matter and that a piece of land had been identified.

Regarding Makhura’s speech, Mhaga said it would focus on addressing the plight of joblessness affecting thousands of people in the province.

“One of the challenges that we are facing in the country is around the provision of jobs for people. The premier will speak much on that.”

Other burning issues to feature in Makhura’s speech would be about the fight against crime, the economy, education, public transport, housing and health care.

Mhaga said invited guests would include some prominent South Africans and members of the legislature from different political parties.

Planned activities would include a mass choir performance with an orchestra, and the SAPS band, starting at 7.45am.

University spokesperson Dr Eric Pule said the institution had been assured that activities at Sopa would go ahead as planned.

“We heard rumours about the protest, but that is something outside our responsibility. I believe that the province and the municipality will be able to handle that matter. They have assured us that that will not affect our normal activities at the university,” he said.

“We are happy to host the state of the province address.”

Pretoria News