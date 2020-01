Soshanguve activist urges drug addicts to try rehab









REIKHUTSITSE MALALA during his 32nd birthday at Pick * Pay in Soshanguve on Saturday. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - Social media activist Reikhutsitse Malala celebrated his 32nd birthday at Pick * Pay Soshanguve on Saturday by sharing his cake and encouraging drug users to get rehabilitated. Malala, in partnership with The Clean Up Squad and Open Disclosure, a non-profit body, has been able to cut red tape to get drug addicts to rehab. Malala used his birthday to recruit drug users to go to rehab and to launch the fourth instalment of #Jhb2Sosha, a Long Walk Against Nyaope. With #Jhb2Sosha, 40 drug users were taken to rehab between November and December. This month the Clean Up Squad and Open Disclosure started the year by ensuring that 14 drug users were taken to rehab.

“We’ve had tremendous success with helping users in Gauteng, Limpopo and the North West, but the biggest challenge is with Soshanguve users, where the problem is rife and users are resistant to kicking the habit.

“We have modified the system of our intake and the process of assisting users with going to rehab.

“I think in the past users were made to go for months on end with sessions with social workers and they were demoralised by the procedure.

“The message is clear now, it only takes two days to go to rehab and it’s for free, and everyone is welcomed to partake in the process,” he said.

The Clean Up Squad member Percy Sleash, announced that this year’s walk to raise funds and awareness would take place on June 26 and 27 in commemoration of International Drug Abuse Day.

“Our biggest challenge is funding transport and funds to take about 10 users to rehab every week.

“We challenge parents, community members and prospective donors to chip in and assist us,” he said.

For his birthday, Malala roped in award winner Bakgatlha Ba Mosetla, who performed the hit song Khutsi Malala.

Dance sensation Leon Lee and rapper Dezry K also entertained the crowd. Staff Reporter

Pretoria News