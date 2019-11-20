Soshanguve community hurt, frustrated at man who allegedly raped girl, 9









Frustrated community members and activists gather outside the Soshanguve Magistrate's Court to support the family of a 9-year-old allegedly raped by a 29-year-old community member. Picture: James Mahlokwane Pretoria - The pain of looking at a man arrested for allegedly raping a 9-year-old old girl after threatening her with a knife to follow him to the bushes brought hurt and frustration to Soshanguve residents. This was said by a saddened ward 94 councillor Elina Mlotshwa who was one of those gathered at the Soshanguve Magistrate's Court to support the hurting family hoping for nothing less than a life sentence. Mlotshwa was joined by activists from the provincial Department of Community Safety, #NotInMyName South Africa, the #TotalShutdown movement, local community members and women from the ANC Women’s League. The group that was allowed to enter the courtroom was clearly not happy looking at the 29-year-old accused who allegedly forced the girl to leave with him from a party under the pretence they were going to look for change at a local store. They said it angered them that this was another classic example of a woman or a child being raped and violated by someone known to them and the community.

They said they learned that the accused threatened the girl with a knife and told her to follow him on Sunday November 10.

Mlotshwa said: “By the time the community started looking they found the young girl in the bushes already raped by the alleged perpetrator.

This has cut a wound in the entire community and has moved so many people to worry more about these issues of abuse and violence against women and children.”

The accused was arrested the next day after the community had been on the hunt for him to make sure he did not get away with the alleged crime.

The victim’s aunt said: “When police went to his home to look for him, his father did not hide him.

That’s where he was found and arrested.

“This has been one of the most painful things the family has ever felt.

"We are making sure that the girl is getting counselling but honestly speaking this is so painful.

“We really hope and pray that the justice system hands the perpetrator nothing less than a life sentence.

"My niece cannot afford to walk in the streets and come across this man again some day.”

#TotalShutdown activist Kgaugelo Mohlala said: “When a grown man gets an erection and uses it on or against a child I really do not know what to do or say.

"What has gone wrong in this world?

"What do we need to do to fix this problem because clearly it’s a crisis.

“Not long ago we were dealing with a matter of a 3-year-old girl that needed stitches in her womanhood because a grown man penetrated her.

"We really need to talk about things for exactly what they are so that we are strong enough as a society to confront them.”

The accused’s grandmother collapsed in court during proceedings.

The matter was postponed until tomorrow for the suspect to find a lawyer.

He’ll be expected to make his bail bid then.

Pretoria News