Soshanguve emerging as Covid-19 hotspot – David Makhura

Pretoria - Soshanguve township in the City of Tshwane is an emerging hotspot for Covid-19, said Premier David Makhura during his visit to a local shopping mall. Makhura was at the shopping complex to observe whether it complied with regulations of social distancing as laid down by the government. He said between March and April this year emerging Covid-19 hotspots were mainly in the suburbs, but that had since shifted to the townships. "But we also have emerging hotspots and some of those emerging hotspots are in our townships and Soshanguve is one of them," he said. He said the government wanted to communicate to residents in the township that coronavirus had arrived in the area.

"It is not something for some people and it is not something for some places. It is here. We monitor live data on a day to day basis. Everytime the cases are coming in we look at where those cases are and one of the places that is emerging as a hotspot is Soshanguve," he said.

He said the government was targeting areas such as the retail stores at the malls and public transport spots where people always gather.

"They didn't know that we were coming. What we are doing are unannounced inspections. We came here and found that the mall managers have put in place something that for us must be a model for all the shopping places in Gauteng," he said.

He was impressed that when he entered the mall the security ensured people had put on their face masks.

"The second thing is make sure that there is sanitisation and we have seen that. We have randomly picked certain shops to make sure that we check that workers were in line with regulations," he said.

There has recently been complaints regarding price escalations in the retail shops

Makhura said: "There have been complaints from citizens regarding unreasonable price escalations. We checked that. We also used these moments for environmental health to check that the food that is being sold to our people is not rotten or expired food. We were able to check that."

