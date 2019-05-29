LEONARD KATWAI inside the crèche where 14 children and two teachers were injured following a suspected gas explosion. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - MEC for Social Development Nandi Mayathula-Khoza has warned parents to be more critical of the quality of care provided at early childhood development centres they send their kids to. On Monday, 14 children and two teachers were injured following a suspected gas explosion at a crèche in Soshanguve. The children were taken to different hospitals, and by yesterday afternoon eight of them, aged 3 to 4, were still at Dr George Mukhari Hospital. One child was in ICU.

Three were at Odi Community Hospital in Mabopane and four at Steve Biko Academic Hospital. One had been discharged.

Mayathula-Khoza cut a sad figure after paying the children a visit at the various hospitals yesterday. “I am very emotional and touched.”

The majority of the children suffered more than 20% burns to the body. The incident was believed to be caused by a faulty gas cylinder.

“It’s sad to see young ones in such excruciating pain. Even more sad is seeing their helpless parents going through such trauma,” she said.

The parents would receive psychosocial counselling from the department.

Mayathula-Khoza said when looking for an early childhood development centre, parents should spend time at the facility to observe the practices and environment. Greater parent involvement and vigilance would help combat improper practices, she said.

But the owner of the crèche in Block S said the facility was registered last year and what happened could not be foreseen.

Leonard Katwai, who is the husband of the principal, Simphiwe Katwai, said his wife was too distraught to talk. “She is not taking this very well. She is trying to make sense of it. Over the past day she has spent time with the families at the hospitals,” said Katwai.

The parents of the affected children were very supportive towards them despite what happened, he said.

“I think they know our intentions with the kids, and that is why they are not blaming us and pointing fingers.”

The parents asked for privacy to deal with the situation.

The crèche was established last year with three children aged 2 and 4, and the numbers increased to 17.

Katwai said when he received the call about crèche incident, he feared the worst. “When I arrived the children had already been taken to hospital.”

Inside the the two-roomed crèche, there was no trace of a fire or residue. Katwai said he was awaiting answers from the gas suppliers.

Pretoria News