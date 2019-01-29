THE high-mast light which claimed the lives of five children in Soshanguve Block X in November last year. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Come next week Wednesday the community of Soshanguve Block X will finally be rid of the high-mast light that was responsible for the deaths of five children in the community in 2017. The families of the five children who died after the steel ring of a high mast light fell on the children killing them instantly, in November 2017, have alongside their community been pleading for the removal of the remaining structure.

This as they noted how it was unwanted, not functional and having to walk past it everyday reminded them of the gruesome deaths of the children.

The five,Kearabile Baloyi, 12; Boitsoko Pobape, 11; Maikano Mmenu and Lethabo Matibako, both 9; and Dimpho Bopape, 5 died after the steel ring of a high-mast light fell on them on November 4 2017.

To make matters worse one of the affected families spoke out during the first commemoration of the learners held on a vacant space opposite the mast in the area on November 10, that they now lived in fear with constant nightmares.

And this was because the family’s home was right behind the "killer mast" that was responsible for the death of their child and their friends.

The communities gripes did not fall on deaf ears as Gauteng Premier, David Makhura, said he was also dismayed it was taking the City so long to remove the mast, despite his plea to Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga during a meeting about the need for its removal promptly.

Makhura spoke out against the fact that the City mayor had not been to visit the families suffering and offer the city’s support.

Attempts by Msimanga however to visit the families shortly following the deaths of the children were thwarted, forcing the mayor to make his getaway under a hail of rubber bullets as community members tried to chase away the mayoral delegation.

Mayoral spokesperson, Samkelo Mgobozi, said the City could not remove the mast pending a report from the SAPS indicating that their investigation is closed.

He insisted that the high-mast light could only be removed once the two external investigations had been completed.

However both departments indicated in November 2018 already that their ongoing investigations did not prohibit the city from removing it.

However Mgobozi said with the City having only received a formal and written go ahead from SAPS last week, indicating that their investigation was concluded, the City had then started a process of engaging a service provider to remove the mast.

“The procurement process has started now, and we expect the mast to be removed by next week Wednesday,” he said

Pretoria News