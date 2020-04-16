Soshanguve informal residents vow to shun healthcare workers trying to screen them

Pretoria - Community leaders from the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve have vowed to snub health workers assigned to screen residents for Covid-19 symptoms. They made the threats after health workers, who were scheduled to conduct mass Covid-19 screening tests in the area, failed to arrive yesterday. Resident Nonhlanhla Masimula said that although she was not aware of the planned visit by health workers, when they did arrive they would not to be welcomed in the community. According to her, the stance to snub health workers was taken by local leaders because they were not consulted about their visit. She said the leaders wanted to protect the about 6000 people living in the informal settlement from contracting coronavirus from outsiders.

She claimed that people in the communities where health workers had been to conduct screening usually fell sick from Covid-19 after the health workers had departed.

Masimula also said leaders were protecting residents from criminals who might want to take advantage of the government’s screening and testing campaigns to start robbing people of their belongings.

“We have had many incidents where people calling themselves NGOs would just come here and pitch tents, claiming they want to help out the community. We chased them away most of the time. They always leave us with lots of problems. What if they (health workers) come here and leave us with diseases?”

Other leaders criticised the Gauteng Provincial Department of Health of failing to co-ordinate their plans with local leaders before it rolled out mass screening.

Three officials from the office of the speaker of the council in Tshwane turned up to support the health workers, who were nowhere to be found.

Officials said they were unaware of their whereabouts.

They dismissed claims that people fell sick after they had been exposed to health workers, and explained that they were from the office of the speaker and were preoccupied with public participation in the programmes of government.

The chairperson of the community committee, Jimmy Katjedi, said: “I am not satisfied with the way they came here. Even if they are officials from the City of Tshwane they must be visible in municipal colours.”

Committee deputy secretary Dean Neeuwfan said: “We feel like the people who organise these events undermine us.

“Why can’t they go around this place with a loud-hailer to announce that there will be people coming to screen us.

“Everybody would then be aware of the screening and could be prepared.”

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News