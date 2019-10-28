Peter Tatolo Moripe. Picture: Supplied
Pretoria - The 58-year-old Soshanguve family man who was desperate for a cardiac transplant has died. Peter Tatolo Moripe died last week and was buried at the weekend.

The Pretoria News reported two weeks ago that Moripe, who had a history of dilated cardiomyopathy, had been admitted to Steve Biko Academic Hospital fighting for his life. His family and friends had been trying to raise the R3 million required for a procedure that could have saved him through crowd funding platform BackaBuddy.

At the time, the community leader said: “A worrying factor is that our government has stopped performing heart transplants in public hospitals and the private sector took over, making it so difficult for many who cannot afford the exorbitant charges

“I’m worried about the unavailability of organ donors. So many factors influence, especially black people, to embrace organ donation," Moripi said.

“We have countless road accidents that kill many people. Our government should up its game and create a law that stipulates that whoever dies in a car accident has their organs donated to those in need.”

His daughter, Tebogo Moripe, said her father had been discharged from hospital on Tuesday, but died at midnight on the same day. “They moved him to Milpark Hospital in Joburg and worked on stabilising him for a few days. He was better when they discharged him, but he died at midnight,” she said.

She said the family will always remember him as a strong man. “He appeared to be coping, but inside, deep down, he knew what was happening.”

Tebogo said R8800 had been raised towards the procedure by the time of her father’s death. He leaves his wife Poppy Maria Moripe and their five children.

Pretoria News