Peter Tatolo Moripe. Picture: Supplied

Pretoria - The 58-year-old Soshanguve family man who was desperate for a cardiac transplant has died. Peter Tatolo Moripe died last week and was buried at the weekend. The Pretoria News reported two weeks ago that Moripe, who had a history of dilated cardiomyopathy, had been admitted to Steve Biko Academic Hospital fighting for his life. His family and friends had been trying to raise the R3 million required for a procedure that could have saved him through crowd funding platform BackaBuddy.

At the time, the community leader said: “A worrying factor is that our government has stopped performing heart transplants in public hospitals and the private sector took over, making it so difficult for many who cannot afford the exorbitant charges

“I’m worried about the unavailability of organ donors. So many factors influence, especially black people, to embrace organ donation," Moripi said.

“We have countless road accidents that kill many people. Our government should up its game and create a law that stipulates that whoever dies in a car accident has their organs donated to those in need.”