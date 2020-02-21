Acting MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Tasmeen Motara handed over more than 945 title deeds to identified beneficiaries of Extension 6 and 10 yesterday.
The title deed handover was part of the provincial government's bid to ensure that residents, who were previously disadvantaged were given proof of ownership to their properties.
One of them, Shai Ramidikela, said he was excited that his family was finally secure.
“I have been waiting for this moment for over five years and now that I have received the title deed I can rest knowing that nobody can take my home away from me. My family are very happy too.”