Soshanguve residents receive title deeds to prove home ownership









SHAI RAMIDIKELA ,of Soshanguve, recipient of one of the 945 title deeds from the provincial government. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA Pretoria - Residents of Soshanguve went to bed last night with relieved minds knowing that they now owned the homes they were living in. Acting MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Tasmeen Motara handed over more than 945 title deeds to identified beneficiaries of Extension 6 and 10 yesterday. The title deed handover was part of the provincial government's bid to ensure that residents, who were previously disadvantaged were given proof of ownership to their properties. One of them, Shai Ramidikela, said he was excited that his family was finally secure. “I have been waiting for this moment for over five years and now that I have received the title deed I can rest knowing that nobody can take my home away from me. My family are very happy too.”

Yvonne Sithle, who fetched their family document with her sister and daughter, said her baby (finally) had a place she could call home.

Sithle said she lived with her mother and sister and could not begin to explain what it meant to have a title deed.

Motara told the residents that the documents were more than just pieces of paper, but proof that they owned probably the most valuable asset one could have.

She said they would issue more title deeds next week, and the department would make sure it completed all projects quickly.

“We have been waiting for a very long time and some of us have lost family members during the process, and we take responsibility for that.

“We need the municipality to come back here and build a school, clinic and sports facilities.”

The residents are not allowed to sell their homes until after eight years, according to law.

Motara also discouraged them from renting out their properties as doing so came with risks.

Pretoria News