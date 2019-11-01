Soshanguve residents want Tshwane to move 'health and environmental hazard landfill site'









THIS landfill site in Soshanguve is a source of concern for residents in the neighbouring areas. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Residents of Ward 26 in Soshanguve have called for the City of Tshwane to move what they describe as a health and environmental hazard landfill site north of the city. Thandoxolo Booi of Block R said the landfill site gave off a terrible smell which they had complained of several times, but nothing had been done. “It gets worse late in the afternoon when it gets windy. Even if your door is closed, you can still smell it. “Imagine a rotten smell inside your whole house; how can you even cook? There is a care centre for children right here and its gate faces the site. “Most other sites have been closed and large amounts of garbage are dumped here. The dust that these trucks create is a massive problem too as it spreads with the wind and children, people and the elderly inhale this daily.”

Block S resident Sabelo Ntuli said: “It is not fair, and it shows that there is no care for Soshanguve, especially here in Ward 26. Even residents in Mazambani informal settlement adjacent to the site have been complaining for years before other sites were closed.”

He said they also marched and notified the City that the Apies River which runs near site was heavily polluted and had a awful smell.

“There use to be aqua life, fish and other animals, but they have since disappeared. It also harms the cows that graze there.”

Ntuli said they should relocate the dumping site to land suitable and away from people, and make sure it was run properly so that it did not harm anyone or the environment.

He urged the metro to check if residents living near the site had any respiratory issues.

Shelly Maile, who lives near the site, said there were days when the smell spread as far as Seetsa Sa Kgwedi Primary School, which her daughter attends. “Even the school gets the smell; this area is very windy and thus the smell travels easily. It is worrying and unpleasant, but I cannot take my daughter to another school because this one is convenient and near.

“They must close it and move it elsewhere. There are too many children and elderly at risk because of this place.”

Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the Environmental and Agriculture Management Department had in the past years engaged with other relevant departments about the encroachment of the landfill site, which wasn't compliant with its permit. “The landfill site was permitted in 1991 and there were residential developments within the buffer zone.”

He said the Waste Management Division was aware of residential areas within the buffer zone, as well as the proposed development of Soshanguve District Hospital within the 800m radius.

“The relocation of the informal settlement near the entrance of the landfill site was delayed, hence the houses are still there.”

Regarding the section of the Soutpanspruit River adjacent to the Soshanguve landfill that also has a terrible odour, Mashigo said all systems were under pressure due to pollution.

He said to mitigate the health hazards caused by the site, stormwater upstream to the east was deviated.

“The site is operated in accordance with the permit requirements and mitigation measures are instituted to prevent pollution of the environment,” said Mashigo.

A landfill engineer told the Pretoria News that the metro wasn't taking landfill development or management seriously. “If they believe they are compliant there should be external audits to prove this.

“This confirms that the City’s processes do not respect the conditions of the landfill permits because even though the buffer zone limitations were noted, the developments were approved nonetheless.

“This situation holds not just for Soshanguve, but for the Hatherley and Ga-Rankuwa landfills too.”

A waste management expert said: “The City’s conjecture that the odour could stem from other sources seems unfounded. The odour does not exist further upstream. This indicates that the most likely scenario is that the odour issue stems from the landfill.

“The way to confirm this is to test the leachate stemming from the site, which unfortunately the City does not do.

“It is telling that the City’s response does not state that they plan to improve compliance with the permit conditions. This confirms that the City does not have the resources and understanding to properly manage the landfill function.”

Provincial Department of Agricultural and Rural Development spokesperson Nombulelo Nyathela said they were aware that a number of historical landfill sites that were permitted prior to the inception of the National Environmental Management Act and related standards had various non-compliance issues. The Soshanguve landfill site was in this category.

Pretoria News