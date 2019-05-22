THE STAGE has been set at Loftus Versfeld Stadium for the presidential inauguration scheduled for Saturday. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Excitement is in the air at Filadelfia Secondary School in Soshanguve Block W, which will be the City of Tshwane’s only public viewing site for the presidential inauguration on Saturday. Deputy principal Isaac Shandung described the atmosphere as electrifying among the pupils, who have started rehearsing cultural music and dances to be performed on the day.

This is the second time his school was afforded a chance to host a presidential inauguration viewing.

The school first hosted the inauguration event in 2014 when Jacob Zuma took the oath of office for the second time.

While Zuma’s inauguration didn’t drum up much excitement among the school community, Shandung believed that this time around the mood inside the school campus was out of this world.

“In the past there was not much excitement. This time I think it is going to be more exciting,” he said.

He said the good news about the school being the host of a viewing site had been welcomed with alacrity by both learners and teachers.

Shandung said learners had been busy with rehearsals since they were told about the occasion.

“We see this as a special opportunity, in particular for our learners with limited mobility. It is a privilege we welcome with both hands. This is going to be a big treat for them,” he said.

Various entertainment activities, which included cultural dances, have been lined up on the day.

The celebration of culture will coincide with Africa Day festivities across the continent.

In the 1980s the school was the only high school in South Africa which accommodated learners with special needs.

Shandung said: “It was after 1984 that the government started building schools in other provinces.

“Mpumalanga still doesn’t have a high school for children with special needs, and most of our learners come from there.”

The school caters for children with physical disabilities, the visually impaired and the deaf.

On Saturday, the programme at the school will kick-start at 10am with entertainment, followed by the viewing of the inauguration.

Meanwhile, government yesterday continued to encourage the public to be part of the momentous event by making their way to the 42 viewing sites across the country.

There are at least 32000 public members from across the country who are expected to flock to Loftus Versfeld Stadium, where the main event will be held.

People in the CBD, who spoke to the Pretoria News, expressed mixed reactions about the much-anticipated ceremony to swear in president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa.

Martha Baloyi said: “I am definitely going to the stadium because the atmosphere at the venue will give me a different experience as compared to someone who will be watching it on television.”

Roy Stevens said: “Well, it is good to celebrate the event, but I am interested in the real work after the hoopla. The real work is to deliver basic services to the people, create employment and strengthen the economy.”

The SA National Defence Force was due to have an integrated rehearsal at the stadium today.

On Monday, the SANDF said: “We are bringing anything and everything that flies. It is the 25th celebration of our democracy.

We want to make the people happy. It will be a colourful presentation.”

