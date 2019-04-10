MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi dances with pupils during the launch of the school of specialisation with an automotive focus at Soshanguve Technical High School yesterday. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Premier David Makhura and Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi could not stop smiling yesterday when Soshanguve pupils showed off vehicles they had fixed and modified. They were accompanied by parents, community leaders and scientists. Ululation erupted at the provincial government, giving the pupils an opportunity to participate in the unfolding Fourth Industrial Revolution economy.

Makhura and Lesufi were launching the Soshanguve engineering school of specialisation with an automotive focus at Soshanguve Technical High School, in partnership with BMW.

The school is part of the department’s objective to produce pupils who have the skills to fix and build cars, like the new BMW X3, by the time they complete matric.

The initiative equips township pupils to compete with those from inventive schools.

BMW South Africa chief executive Tim Abbott reflected the company’s commitment to the cause by donating a BMW X3 for pupils to perfect their skills and later realise their engineering aspirations.

The pupils stunned everyone when they showcased a BMW 3 Series sedan they had fixed and converted into a stylish bakkie. They showed Makhura a golf cart they built, before allowing him to take it for a spin.

Pupil Tshivhase Thando said they had named the vehicles Thuma Mina to show the government that they were part of the generation that did not want things done for them.

Lesufi said the youngsters were fortunate to have such a school. He encouraged them to apply themselves so that they become inventors and business people who created jobs and paid salaries instead of joining the unemployment line.

“I don’t want you to be enticed to work in a car wash but to build it.”

Makhura said: “To have, in our country, a high school that focuses in automotive engineering and sciences is special. Do you know where else you get that? In Germany, Brazil, Japan and China.

“So, children of Soshanguve, you are joining a global community today.

“You are part of those in our world who are not just in high school to read and theorise; you are doing things, you are producing things.”

