Soshanguve teacher homeschools granddaughter, friend

Pretoria - It is just after 10am and a dining table at a house of a Soshanguve teacher Lentheng Pholafudu is already cluttered with books. The books belong to Pholafudu's granddaughter Bokamoso Chokwe and her friend Njabulo Zulu, who are ready to begin with the first period of the day. For them, learning continues at the home where they are all staying despite the fact that schools were closed due to the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus. This was all thanks to Pholafudu, who had to get them used to the idea of home-schooling in order to catch up with their studies. A teacher at Soshanguve Technical High School in Block L, Pholafudu decided to use her teaching experience to keep them up to speed with a syllabus for term two of the school calendar.

To achieve her home-schooling goals, she transformed her dining room into a classroom to make the environment learning-friendly for her two learners.

Learning in a new environment has not been easy for both Njabulo and Bokamoso.

Pholafudu said she had to cultivate in them a new habit of attending "school" at home under the supervision of one teacher.

"They are used to following instructions of different teachers who are teaching them different subjects," she said.

Their new pattern of learning was conditioned by a weekly timetable, which was compiled to impart discipline into them.

"I made a timetable, which we use to start at 10am each day for a period of five days in a week.

"The periods end at 1:30pm," Pholafudu said.

Part of the learning activities included studying subjects such as maths, natural sciences and economic and management sciences (EMS).

"We are dealing with term two work as we want to cover the annual teaching plan. We practise maths every day at 10am to 10:45 am and from 10:45am to 11:30am is break time.

"Thereafter, I give them the activities from the book. I then correct them and allow them to do corrections where necessary," she said.

For a day they focused on three subjects. "I teach them after giving them work to see if they understood the work which I gave to them," she said.

She encouraged other parents to assist their children by showing them that they care about their children's education.

"They should make a timetable which they can introduce to their kids. As a parent and a teacher I have learnt that kids need our help and we should encourage them to do at least two sums of maths activities and also concentrate on subjects such as natural science, technology, EMS and social sciences," she said.

Bokamoso is in Grade 5 at Arcadia Primary School while Njabulo is doing Grade 8 at Soshanguve Technical School.

Both of them said learning at home-schooling was a whole new experience to them and they enjoyed it so much.

Bokamoso said: "At school other kids can be a distraction but here at home I am focused on what I am doing."

Njabulo said: "I am able to read without other kids disturbing me while I am learning."

Pholafudu said: "As a parent I learnt a lot from my grandchildren, as a high school teacher I learnt a lot from my grandchild Bokamoso.

I learnt the style of teaching lower grades and that revived my teaching knowledge. It took me back to when I was doing my diploma 20 years ago."

