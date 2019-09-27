Soshanguve teenager in drive to debunk myths on autism







LEHLOGONOLO MOGOTLANE Pretoria - Lehlogonolo Mogotlane has started a small campaign titled Living with Autism after watching soap opera Antara, which focuses on the condition. The soapie tells the story of a 5-year-old girl born out of wedlock and suffering from autism. The 18-year-old from Soshanguve said the idea for the campaign was created as a way to help raise awareness and show support for families and individuals living with autism. The campaign takes autism spectrum disorder as a growing health priority. She said she realised that in the area she lived in a lot of people were unaware of what autism spectrum disorder was, some parents even ignored that their child might be autistic.

She said: “I hope that people can know that autism is not a disease but a disorder, and stop judging what they don’t understand. I want parents with children living with the disorder to be able to accept their children for they are not what they have.

“I want people to treat autistic people with the same respect they treat normal people. This campaign means a lot because I was able to become a voice to those parents who couldn't talk about their trials and tribulations in raising an autistic child. I am not going to give up in helping the autistic world and raising awareness,” she said.

She held her first awareness campaign in April and said she hoped to do it annually. The event was funded with the help of her family and she hopes others will reach out to her.

Lehlogonolo also dreams of opening a school for autistic children one day.

