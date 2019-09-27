The soapie tells the story of a 5-year-old girl born out of wedlock and suffering from autism.
The 18-year-old from Soshanguve said the idea for the campaign was created as a way to help raise awareness and show support for families and individuals living with autism.
The campaign takes autism spectrum disorder as a growing health priority.
She said she realised that in the area she lived in a lot of people were unaware of what autism spectrum disorder was, some parents even ignored that their child might be autistic.