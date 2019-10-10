Soshanguve woman commits suicide by throwing herself in front of train









File picture: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp. Pretoria - As the world observes World Mental Health Day today, a 50-year-old Soshanguve woman threw herself in front of a moving train at around 9am yesterday, dying on the spot. A suicide note with her daughter’s number was found on the scene, Gauteng Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said. “The incident happened at 9.04am with train 0805 travelling from Belle Ombre to Mabopane. According to the driver, a woman threw herself in front of a moving train. “This is very disturbing and painful to see such an act in our system,” she said.

According to the family, the mother of three was suffering from depression and was tired of taking medication as it did not help her.

“She was no longer working and seemed okay when she left in the morning.

"She greeted her neighbours and they said she seemed okay when she left.

“She was suffering from depression and told us that it wasn’t helping her and she often failed to sleep,” a family spokesperson said.

Mofokeng said the incident affected train operations.

“Yes there were delays even though at the time it happened we were not that busy so they were minimal given the fact that we are also manually authorising train movement as well,” she said.

Various organisations have shared information and running campaigns to create awareness about depression.

Central nervous system and portfolio manager at Pharma Dynamics Abdurahman Kenny said the growing incidence of depression and anxiety worldwide implied there were other factors that made modern-day society more vulnerable to mental illness.

Pretoria News