Pretoria - As the world observes World Mental Health Day today, a 50-year-old Soshanguve woman threw herself in front of a moving train at around 9am yesterday, dying on the spot.
A suicide note with her daughter’s number was found on the scene, Gauteng Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said.
“The incident happened at 9.04am with train 0805 travelling from Belle Ombre to Mabopane.
According to the driver, a woman threw herself in front of a moving train.
“This is very disturbing and painful to see such an act in our system,” she said.