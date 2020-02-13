Kagisong Hospice, Thabang Old Age Centre, Xola Disability Centre, Good Hope Centre and Tumelo Home and Hospice each got 10 beds from the hospital.
Botshilu general manager Gerrit van der Berg said they aimed to make a difference by reinforcing their commitment to uplifting the disadvantaged communities they served.
He said clients from Soshanguve, Winterveldt and Mabopane had shown them immense support, and this motivated them to take part in community initiatives to make a difference in the lives of the people.
“We looked at various facilities around us that were in dire need of help, and we assessed the situation and challenges they faced. We found that most of these centres were struggling with some of the most basic of things.”
Tiny Koitsiwe of Good Hope Community Child and Youth Care Centre said they were catering for 20 children, but the numbers constantly changed.