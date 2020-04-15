Soshanguve's Hobo Homeless Drive donates T-shirts, pants and shoes to shelter

Pretoria - The generational Hobo Homeless Drive has called for the City of Tshwane to do more for the homeless and substance abusers during the Covid-19 lockdown. On Saturday, the Soshanguve-based organisation handed over a donation of clothes to Tshwane head administrator Mpho Nawa at the Mabopane Indoors Sports Centre, where 80 homeless people and service users are temporarily sheltered. Founder and radio personality Percy Sleash said the organisation felt compelled to donate T-shirts, pants and shoes to those sheltered at the centre because much was needed to assist them during the national lockdown. He said the organisation appreciated the government's plan of curbing the spread of Convid-19, but special provisions needed to be made to accommodate the less fortunate and substance abusers. “We heard that some of the people sheltered at the centre did not have shoes, and we were so touched. Despite the lack of funding we decided to source clothes through our friends on social media. We believe that more needs to be done to accommodate the homeless and that the city has resources to best assist the homeless, and they should do more,” he said.

Sleash has called on the government to open more facilities, including rehabilitation centres, to cater for the homeless.

“We need rehab centres to be classified as an essential service because some users desperately need to detox.”

Nawa received the donation and urged the organisation do more to assist the community.

“Thanks to Generational Hobo for doing so well to assist our people sheltered here. Their work does not go unnoticed and they should continue to assist in changing the lives of others,” he said.

One of the homeless sheltered at the centre, Sphiwe Juju, also urged the city and the community to do more to assist the homeless and substance abusers.

He said he was a substance abuser and was rendered homeless because of the lockdown, and had no way of making a living.

“Some of us who are users normally used to make money by stopping taxis for the community, or just helping people at busy places like malls, but now we have no plans for survival.

"It is painful because either we come to centres like these or we resort to crime,” he said.

To donate to the organisation, call 076 2601825.

