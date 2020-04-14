Sound of trumpets fill Pretoria east air for Easter

Pretoria - The soothing sound of trumpets that filled the Pretoria East air on Sunday would return before the lockdown ended, the man behind the initiative said. The sound was played from the Bronberg mountain top as part of Resurrection Sunday activities. It came from huge loudspeakers three times during the day at 8am, 1pm and 6pm. The music was heard across the east of the city and as far as 10km away. It lasted for five minutes during the three performances. By the time the sunset round of music was due to be played, cars lined Solomon Mahlangu Drive as residents from across the city received the word of what was coming. Co-organiser Albertus Potgieter, owner of i-Tickets, said the sounds reached millions of people across the globe, as it went viral. The City of Tshwane gave the green light for the virtual concert.

The huge speakers were erected the previous day on the mountain top, which was a daunting task and took about five hours, he said.

The virtual music concert was a dream come true and carried the message that Jesus was king.

Potgieter said it was important that those who could not go to church due to the lockdown, could hear the music on that special day.

The virtual event was also live streamed during the day.

Potgieter said the idea of hosting a virtual event was not new. “We planned on hosting a virtual gospel event at the end of the year, hosting two artists from abroad. With the lockdown we realised there is nothing standing in our way to in any event proceed with it.”

The concert was hosted in collaboration with Bronberg Connect, which provided the venue, and Virtual Productions, sponsor of the sound and live streaming.

The sunset stint was concluded with the sound of Amazing Grace. It was followed by a loud cheer and clapping of hands which echoed across the suburbs.

May residents expressed their gratitude on social media and said that they felt blessed by this special event.

Some called for this to become a regular event.

Pretoria News