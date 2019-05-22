Lungi Ngidi

THE CONTENDERS: SOUTH AFRICA AND AUSTRALIA Perennial favourites in previous editions, these giants from the southern hemisphere enter #CWC19 a bit below the radar. It is for hugely contrasting reasons, though, with the Aussies still putting the pieces together after #SandpaperGate almost crippled the game Down Under.

The Proteas, meanwhile, are quietly building again after legend AB de Villiers opted for the shelter of global T20 franchise leagues instead of one final shot at World Cup glory. Instead that will be left to a new group willing to put their bodies on the line with the hope that the elusive World Cup trophy finally makes its way to Mzansi.

SOUTH AFRICA

The Playmaker: David Miller

There is a feeling in the Proteas camp that the world has not seen the best of Miller and that #CWC19 will be his moment to shine. Captain Faf du Plessis believes this and has promoted Miller to No 5 to give the powerful left-hander the best opportunity to explode. Unlike some of his teammates, he seems to enjoy the pressure of the World Cup, having amassed 233 runs at an average of 64.80, including an 18-ball 49 in the epic Eden Park semi-final four years ago.

Mr Dependable: Rassie van der Dussen

Captain Faf du Plessis is the archetype of “Mr Dependable”, but newbie Rassie van der Dussen has fast become a beacon of consistency for the Proteas too. After nine ODIs Van der Dussen averages 88.25, with plenty of those runs coming in high-pressure situations. Calm. Unflustered. Cool. All perfect adjectives to describe the way the Highveld Lions man goes about his business.

The Rookie: Lungi Ngidi

Everyone knows Kagiso Rabada, but what few are actually aware of is that his sidekick Ngidi actually boasts a superior ODI strike-rate. Ngidi has bagged 34 wickets at 21.64 - compared to Rabada’s 106 at 26.43. The muscular fast bowler will form a vital part of the Proteas’ plans due to his knack of making inroads with the new ball.

Squad:

Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen.

AUSTRALIA

All eyes will be on David Warner and Steve Smith’s reintroduction to the international fold after #Sandpapergate, but this could be a shield for the rest of the Aussies. Not much was expected from the five-time champions a couple of months ago, but after strong displays against India and Pakistan - away from home - it seems the sleeping giant has been roused.

The Playmaker: Marcus Stoinis A firm favourite of Ricky Ponting, Stoinis is being backed to do extraordinary things over the next two months. Blessed with a tank for a chest, and guns that would scare off an army, the all-rounder gives the white ball a real thump. He has the ability to claim vital wickets with his medium pace, making him an all-action cricketer.

Mr Dependable: Usman Khawaja

Due to the return of Smith and Warner, there was speculation that Usman Khawaja might be the batsman left out to accommodate the ball-tamperers. That would be absurd for Khawaja has struck five half-centuries and a century in his last 10 ODI innings. The left-hander will enjoy the English batting tracks and could delight with that sumptuous cover drive.

The Rookie: Alex Carey

It is not often that a vice-captain is nominated as “the rookie”, but Carey’s rise up the Australian leadership ladder has come in just 19 ODIs. The wicket-keeper/batsman is held in high regard due to his neat glovework, finishing ability lower down the order and clear head under pressure.

Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.