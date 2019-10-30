Soweto derby D-Day for Rhulani Mokwena?









Rhulani Mokwena Pretoria - Rhulani Mokwena is a likeable young coach whose enthronement as head coach this season was warmly accepted by the Orlando Pirates faithful. After all, the sharp-witted manager is the grandson of the Soweto giants' legend Eric “Scara” Sono who captained the Buccaneers in the 1960s. Mokwena’s uncle Jomo Sono, who owns Jomo Cosmos FC, is also an icon of the Sea Robbers. His father, Julius, also played for Pirates. This family legacy with eZimnyama, however, may not be enough to protect him from the wrath of the fans should Bucs' poor form continue against arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday in the Telkom Knockout quarter-final at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium. Under Mokwena, Pirates have been dumped out of the MTN8 and the Caf Champions League and the Buccaneers are 13 points adrift of log leaders Chiefs who were not mentioned among the favourites to fight for the title before the season started. On the other hand, Pirates were listed as favourites. Mokwena can’t afford to lose against Chiefs on Saturday because if he loses, the bragging rights - the only thing that Pirates fans have over Chiefs in the past five years - are history. The game can go some way in determining his immediate future. A victory will make him the darling among Pirates supporters but defeat will lead to calls for his head.

Pirates arguably have the most potent squad in the league but Mokwena’s lads have been misfiring despite a lion’s share of possession.

In the past two matches, Pirates enjoyed almost 70% possession and registered over 50 attempts at goal but scored only one goal.

Pirates reached the final last season in the Telkom Knockout. Anything less than that will be viewed as a step back.

After a most promising finish last season, Bucs hit a snag, which started with the departure of Serbian coach Milutin “Micho” Sredjovic for Egyptian giants Zamalek at the beginning of the term.

The game on Saturday will present Pirates an opportunity to show what they are made of. When they needed to beat Highlands Park to reach the MTN8 quarter-finals they succumbed unexpectedly. When they needed to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Green Eagles of Zambia they couldn’t find answers and crashed out of the competition.

The Buccaneers also faded against Bidvest Wits in the league, going down 4-3.

Their big match temperament will be put to the test once again this weekend.

If there’s one game that could change their season, it is this one against their arch rivals.

Mokwena will be acutely aware that the 90 minutes against the Glamour Boys is different from the 90 minutes against any other team. All the other defeats will not matter if his men manage a victory.

Similarly, whatever little success he may have had since joining the technical team at Pirates will count for nothing if Chiefs reign supreme. Kick-off on Saturday is 3pm.

Pretoria News