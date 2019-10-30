This family legacy with eZimnyama, however, may not be enough to protect him from the wrath of the fans should Bucs' poor form continue against arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday in the Telkom Knockout quarter-final at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Under Mokwena, Pirates have been dumped out of the MTN8 and the Caf Champions League and the Buccaneers are 13 points adrift of log leaders Chiefs who were not mentioned among the favourites to fight for the title before the season started. On the other hand, Pirates were listed as favourites.
Mokwena can’t afford to lose against Chiefs on Saturday because if he loses, the bragging rights - the only thing that Pirates fans have over Chiefs in the past five years - are history.
The game can go some way in determining his immediate future. A victory will make him the darling among Pirates supporters but defeat will lead to calls for his head.