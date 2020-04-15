Special coronavirus precautions at first Muslim burial in Gauteng

Pretoria - As confirmed cases of infections and deaths soar countrywide, the Muslim community in Gauteng buried its first Covid-19 victim yesterday morning. The burial involved a team of six to eight volunteers, the operations manager of Central Muslim Burials, Kamal Jaffer, told the Pretoria News. He said the process involved stringent measures to ensure none of them were exposed to the virus. Jaffer said they had to act and work fast. Working with all the protective gear was one of the challenges faced when working with an infected dead person, and having to change the normal process. Jaffer, who said they were legally not allowed to disclose the identity of the dead, stated they had to use extreme caution and that extensive training would take place to ensure adherence to regulations. He lauded the teams involved in the burial for stepping up as volunteers.

While Covid-19 has forced the government to enforce lockdown, regulations, which stipulate less than 50 mourners at a funeral.

“In this case the deceased’s wife and daughter could not attend as they were in quarantine, due to being exposed to the deceased.”

Jaffer said in normal instances, the family members would be allowed to wash the dead man’s body and have final moments with him.

But in this case, according to Jaffer, only three mourners attended the funeral at the Laudium cemetery.

“Due to the conditions and most of the family being in Tanzania, only three people attended the funeral and stood at a distance,” he said.



